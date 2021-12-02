The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three telecoms companies have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth generation (5G) network in the country.

The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM), are include MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

“Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction,” a statement by Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s director of public affairs said.

The Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the mock auction and the main auction. The mock auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the main auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and at the same time.

In November, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NCC demanded the reserve price for the auction at N75 billion ($197.4 million), but the telecom companies asked that the amount be reviewed downward.

MTN Nigeria recommended the reserve price be lowered to $50 million during deliberations on the draft information memorandum, also requesting an extension of the licence validity period to 20 years from the proposed 10 years.

Its rival Airtel made a similar call for a downward review of the cost of licensing, citing current economic realities in the business environment.

Nigeria is ramping up efforts to widen broadband access in its citizenry and has revealed a grand ambition to hit a target of 90 per cent by 2023 even though penetration is still mid-way through at 45 per cent.

More than three out of every five Nigerians are aged 35 years and below, and substantially digitally enabled, making the prospect of massive acceptance of IT services particularly promising for its estimated 216 million people.