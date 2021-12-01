The Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, has commiserated with the inmates that got injured during the attack on Jos Custodial Centre.

Mr Haliru, who visited the inmates on Wednesday, commended them for maintaining calmness and wished them speedy recovery as they received treatment.

Mr Haliru was represented by the Deputy Controller of Operations, NCoS, Muhammad Tukur.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than nine inmates died in a gun duel between security agencies and gunmen that invaded the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jos, on Sunday, November 28.

NAN also reports that one of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel was killed in the encounter while some sustained serious injuries.

Mr Haliru expressed happiness that the seven of the inmates receiving treatment were responding to treatment and believed they would be back on their feet.

He appreciated the management of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for its patriotic disposition in commencing treatment of the inmates immediately they were taken to the hospital.

He promised to pay for the treatment immediately to ensure the inmates continually enjoy the maximum treatment to enable them to recover.

The staff member, who was shot in the hand, was also visited and commended for his bravery act.

(NAN)