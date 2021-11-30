Skit maker Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has called on the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, to implement the recommendations of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry before embarking on a ‘peace walk’.

The comedian said he will be declining the offer by the governor to participate in the walk.

Mr Sanwoolu had earlier on Tuesday said he will be leading a walk of peace. At a press briefing, the governor called on some celebrities including singer Folarin Falana (Falz), Mr Marcaroni, Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), singer Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the walk.

While appearing on Politics Today, a political programme on Channels TV on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni said he will not be participating in the walk until the governor shows signs of good faith by implementing the panel’s report.

“I am not going to be there. You won’t find me there. We are not at war. What we are saying is that the government should come to terms with reality.

“What we need to see is a sign of good faith from the government. What happens after the walk?” he stated.

He noted that the goal for the youth is the full implementation of the report, which according to him will bring justice for the victims of police brutality.

Mr Macaroni said despite the protests and the pledge by the government to reform the police, extortion and harassment by the police have not abated.

Panel report

The Lagos panel, led by a retired judge, Doris Okuwobi, had submitted its report to the governor on November 15.

A leaked copy of the report shows that the panel indicted the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force for the killing of unarmed civilians during the October 20, 2020, shooting at the Lekki tollgate.

The governor set up a committee to produce a white paper from the report of the panel. The committee headed by Attorney-General Moyosore Onigbanjo was given two weeks to produce a white paper.

However, the federal government through the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has attacked the report. Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment (State), Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has questioned the legality of the panel to investigate the police and the army.