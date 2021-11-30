The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State.

Two factions of the party in the state had conducted parallel congresses on October 18 but the party endorsed the one conducted by the loyalists of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

The National Appeal Committee set up by the APC later recognised Mr Abbas as the chairman of the party in the state.

Not satisfied with the decision of the party, the faction led by a former governor of the state who is now a senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, headed to court, asking for the nullification of the congresses at the ward, local government and state levels conducted by the rival faction and uphold its own.

In his ruling, the judge, Hamza Muazu, granted the requests and upheld the congresses conducted by the Shekarau faction.

The judge also made an order restraining the Ganduje faction from appointing a new executive.

Kano govt reacts

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, said they will appeal the judgment.

Mr Lawan said the government was analysing the judgment before deciding on its next line of action.

“We are also reviewing the judgment to see whether the court has jurisdiction to entertain the case,” he said.