The parents of 16-year old Oluwaferanmi David Aladegbonmire have sent a save our soul (SOS) appeal to good hearted citizens to help save the life of their son, who was diagnosed with brain tumor in October 2021.

Oluwaferanmi , shortly after his WAEC at the Staff Secondary School, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), was diagnosed with brain tumor.

His parents have been moving him from different hospitals to save his life while he is currently in coma and on oxygen for over a month at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). He spent his last birthday, November 21, on sick bed.

His parents say there is need to return him to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to try and stabilise him before the treatment of the tumor through chemotherapy can start.

The family needs N2 million urgently to return him to ICU and additional N8million for permanent treatment in India.

According to the family, donations should be sent to UBA Account Number: 1004186288; Account Name: Aladegbonmire Omotayo Joshua.

Oluwaferanmi’s parents can be reached on 08060972144 for further information.