The Police in Lagos have arrested a 34-year-old man, Godwin Iroro, for allegedly raping his friend’s 10-year-old daughter.

The command’s spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr Ajisebutu said that the suspect was arrested on November 25 following a complaint at the Ajegunle Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s father, Chukwudi Chime.

He said that Mr Chime, who noticed the unusual and awkward movements of his daughter, probed to know what happened to her.

“The little girl when questioned, disclosed that her father’s friend, a father of four who also lives in the same house at 5, Iyalode Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, had carnal knowledge of her when her father was not at home.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both men are separated from their wives. While the victim lives with her father at the above address, the suspect’s four children live with their mother in Asaba, Delta State.

“The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil. He also confessed to have sexually abused the little girl only twice before the evil was uncovered.

“Angered by the beastly attitude of the paedeophile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, immediately directed that he should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Police Command for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The CP warns such licentious men who would not keep their restless manhoods in check to desist from such contemptible act or face the grave consequences,” he said.

(NAN)