The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said it has received over 139,780 complaints of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) between 2020 and March 2021.

Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the commission, disclosed this in a statement as Nigeria joins the rest of the international community to mark the 2021 international day for the elimination of violence against women (IDEVW).

According to Mr Ojukwu, the rise in the number of SGBV cases in recent years has been compounded by COVID-19, which led to lockdowns in different parts of the world, including Nigeria.

Mr Ojukwu said during the lockdowns, people’s inactive behaviour tended to manifest more, sadly causing an alarming increase in the country’s and possibly the world’s occurrences of SGBV.

He, therefore, urged concerned parties to place a greater emphasis on public education or awareness of sexual and gender-based violence, as well as the implementation of existing laws and regulations that could help to establish a culture of accountability around gender issues.

Mr Ojukwu also urged civil society organisations (CSOs), traditional authorities, and religious leaders to take the lead in combating the scourge of SGBV.

He called for more grassroots sensitisation for people to become more aware of the importance of protecting and enforcing their rights, as well as the consequences and punishments awaiting any perpetrators.

“The commission has carried out various programmes and activities including holding public hearings in the six geopolitical zones of the country to address the upsurge of Sexual and gender-based violence cases. The 36 state offices of the NHRC and headquarters have continued to grapple with these cases on daily basis, and we can rightly say that there is hope of changing the ugly narratives,” Mr Ojukwu added.

16-day activism against SGBV

At the commemorative event of elimination of violence against women on Thursday, Mr Ojukwu said that this year’s theme, ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!’ expressed hope that the gender violence trend, particularly against women and girls, could be reversed.

He added that the 16 days of activism, which started on Thursday, November 25 to culminate on December 10 (the International Human Rights Day), is a turning point towards addressing the SGBV scourge across the world.

As part of the commission’s activities to mark the 16-day activism, Mr Ojukwu said the NHRC state offices, including the Abuja Metropolitan Office, are carrying out a series of activities, including advocacy visits to relevant stakeholders, with the goal of reminding each of them of their role in stopping the scourge.