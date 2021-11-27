Nigerian side, Enyimba, were in danger of missing their CAF Confederations Cup clash against Libyan side, Al Ittihad on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols but they have since arrived in Tunisia on Friday afternoon ahead of their match on Sunday.

The Nigerian team revealed they were stranded in Casablanca, Morocco en route Tunisia and had complained that CAF did not officially inform them of a change in match venue.

But the Confederation of African Football (CAF) website revealed a November 21 publication on their website which stated that the match would be played at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia.

The same publication disclosed that Rivers United will play their match against Al Masry of Egypt at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

But insider reports from the Enyimba camp say all is not well with the players and management.

The team had to embark on a bus trip-602km, 11-hour trip, from Aba to Lagos on Thursday even though the team manager, Finidi George pleaded that the players be flown to Lagos.

When his advice was not taken, the former Real Betis forward took a flight to Lagos, at his own expense to await the team who were taken straight to the airport to board their flight to Tunisia.

It was also gathered the players have not been paid for two months and were given N15,000 for their feeding for this trip. It now looks the team administrators are ready with excuses if the team fails to get a good result on Sunday.