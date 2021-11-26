Over 4000 cases of sexual violence were documented in Kano in the last five years by a civil society organisation working in the state, the WARAKA Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

The Chairperson of Kano State Chapter of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Huwaila Ibrahim, disclosed this on Thursday at a press conference held as part of 16 days of activism for the elimination of gender-based violence in the state.

The organisation organised the event in collaboration with the GBV Response Team, Free Legal Aid Service Providers, and also in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti Corruption (RoLAC) programme.

“Since inception, the centre has recorded over 4000 and still counting cases of sexual violence mostly against young children below the age of 13 years.

“With its growing population which has made Kano State cosmopolitan, thereby increasing the tendencies of exposing the most vulnerable members of the society comprising of women and girls at risk of being abused.

“For example, Dala LGA, which is the most populous in the state, in recent times has recorded a high rate of incidences of violence against women and children, especially rape cases.

“This is closely followed by Kumbotso, Nasarawa, Tarauni and other metropolitan LGAs in the state,” she stated.

On the challenges in the fight against sexual violence, the committee chairperson said silence and stigma have worsened the situation.

She called on the state government to establish special courts for sexual violence cases to enhance the fight against the crime.

“Yet for far too long, impunity, silence, stigma, have allowed violence against women to escalate to pandemic proportions.

“I will like to use this opportunity to call on the administration of Kano State government under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to establish special courts to handle SGBV cases” she stated.

Annually, the global community every November 25 marks the International Day for the elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.