The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned a former Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM BANK), Roberts Orya, for alleged impersonation, misappropriation, and abuse of office.

In a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the accused was arraigned on a 49-count charge before F.E Messiri of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja.

The commission accused the defendant of abusing his position as managing director of the bank to obtain over N1.4 billion from NEXIM Bank.

The EFCC added that Mr Orya while being the managing director of the bank, incorporated a company, Luxurium Leisure Service Limited, used the names of non-existent persons and others without their consent, and proceeded to grant loans to the company which remained unpaid years after.

The EFCC said his offence contravenes section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and is punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Count one of the charges, reads: ’’That you Mr Roberts Orya while being the managing director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM BANK) on or about the 21st day of September 2011 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud induced Nigerian Export-Import Bank to pay to Treasure Mix Construction Limited the sum of Four Hundred and Eighty-eight Million Naira (N488,000,000) as a loan under the pretence that the directors of Luxurium Leisure Services Limited applied for and are the beneficiaries of the said loan which pretence you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act’’.

Count four reads: “That you Mr Roberts Orya while being the managing director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM BANK) on or about the 19th February, 2013 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, induced Nigerian Export-Import Bank to pay to Treasure Mix Construction Limited the sum of Six Hundred and Thirty Million Naira (N630,000,000) as a loan under the pretence that the directors of Luxurium Leisure Services Limited applied for and are the beneficiaries of the said loan which pretence you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Upon his plea, EFCC’s counsel, S.A Ugwuegbulam, asked for a date for trial to commence.

He opposed the motion for bail of the defendant, stating that the defence only served him in court. He also told the court that the defendant had jumped the administrative bail offered him by the commission.

The judge rejected the oral bail application and adjourned till November 29, 2021, for consideration of a formal bail application. The court ordered the remand of the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.