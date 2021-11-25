Nigeria has recorded 141 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no fatalities recorded for four consecutive days, since a single death was last reported on November 21, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new infection figures on its official Facebook handle Thursday morning.

The centre noted that the new infections were recorded across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new update revealed that the new infections, which include a backlog of cases from four states and the FCT has increased the infection toll to 213,818 cases.

The centre also noted that a total of 207,016 discharged cases have been recorded nationwide, adding that the FCT reported a backlog of cases including community discharges on Wednesday.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that of the 141 cases recorded Wednesday, four states: Lagos, Benue, Bauchi, Kano, and the FCT submitted a backlog of infections.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease topped the chart with 46 cases, 16 and 30 cases for November 23 and 24 respectively.

Benue State in the North-central followed with 44 cases for November 16 to 19 and November 22 to 24, respectively.

Also, the FCT reported 15 cases, Kano and Bauchi states reported nine and four cases for November 23 and 24 respectively.

Katsina State in the North-west submitted 22 cases, while Delta State in the South-south reported three cases

While the trio states of Enugu, Kwara and Rivers States recorded two cases each, Gombe and Plateau States reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto recorded no case on Thursday.