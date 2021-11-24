The Akwa Ibom Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended 40-year-old, Elisha Effiong, for attempting to sell his two daughters for N700, 000.

The NSCDC spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Ukeme Umana, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Uyo.

Mr Umana said the suspect was arrested through a tip-off by a private guard in a hospital in Uyo, while trying to sell the children, aged four and six.

“The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has apprehended a man who attempted to sell his two children for N700, 000 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

“The suspect, Mr Elisha Edet Effiong (M) 40 years was apprehended at Full Care Hospital on Ekpanya Street, where he notified the security guard of his intention to sell his two children for N700,000 to pay off his debt and meet other financial challenges.

“The private security notified the NSCDC and immediately the State Commandant, Abidemi Majekodunmi, detailed personnel of the anti-human trafficking unit of the corps to swing into action.

“The suspect was apprehended on November 15 at 13:15 hours alongside his two daughters: Abasifreke Edet 6 years old and Rachael Edet, 4 years old.

“The suspect who resides, according to him, in Adidikim in Cameroon confessed that the decision to sell the children was taken by him and his wife, who is still in Cameroon and was borne out of extreme hardship,” Mr Umana said.

He said preliminary investigations have been concluded and the case would be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution.

(NAN)