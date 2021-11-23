The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to go after distributors of methamphetamine, otherwise known as ‘mkpurummiri’ in the South-east.

It said it cannot allow peddlers of the illicit drug to destroy the future of the youths of the region.

The increase in consumption of the drug is said to be partly responsible for the recent violence and criminality in the region among the youths.

Some communities in the South-east recently declared war on distributors and consumers of the banned substance.

A clip circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook showed some consumers and distributors of the drug being tied and flogged as punishment. They were eventually compelled to make a vow not to engage in the sales and consumption of the drug.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement, described the situation as “ugly and disturbing.”

He hailed the communities for taking action against the sales and consumption of hard drugs.

Mr Powerful said the consumption of hard drugs by some Igbo youths was “very strange and completely unacceptable.”

“We won’t allow that to happen here in the region, we encourage every community to have departments to checkmate those selling and taking Mkpuru Mmiri.

“IPOB hereby declares war against this nonsense. We shall go after those taking or distributing this harmful, illicit drug. Henceforth, anyone found peddling, consuming or in any way involved in the distribution of this illicit drug shall be decisively dealt with.

“Biafran youths are known for their enterprising spirit, entrepreneurship and diligence. IPOB will not allow evil men and unpatriotic elements to ruin or destroy the future of our youths with Mkpuru Mmiri.

“While we commend communities who have already risen to curb this evil, we solicit useful information about those behind the distribution of this illicit drug so we will teach them in the language they understand,” the IPOB spokesperson said.