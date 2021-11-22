Osun University Teaching Hospital (UTH), on Monday, conducted autopsy on the late Timothy Adegoke, a post-graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the autopsy, scheduled for 11:00 am., did not commence until 2:30 pm., due to late arrival of the deceased’s family and other logistics.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, had, on Sunday, told NAN that the autopsy was delayed because the deceased’s family insisted on being part of the process.

Mr Opalola, however, said that the autopsy would now be carried out today (Monday) at Osun University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

It was learnt that the family of the deceased presented a pathologist to be part of the autopsy process, while the police pathologist and the investigating police officer (IPO) for the case were all witnesses to the autopsy process.

The autopsy, which was conducted by a UTH Consultant Pathologist, Waheed Oluogun, was concluded at 6:30 p.m.

Mr Oluogun, however, said that the result of the autopsy would take two to three weeks to be ready.

The pathologist also said that by the time the result is ready, it would only be made available to the police.

The deceased’s family, through their counsel, Naheem Adekilekun, said that comments on the autopsy would be made after the result was out.

Mr Adekilekun appealed to the police to prosecute the case without fear or favour to any person(s) found culpable.

Mr Adegoke was said to have travelled to Osun State to sit an examination at OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of the state, when he was declared missing on November 7.

The remains of the deceased were later reportedly evacuated from a forest on Ede/Ife road by the police.

The police said that six suspects, said to be staff members of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile-Ife, and the owner, Ramon Adedoyin, were arrested by the police after investigation revealed that the late Adegoke checked into the facility before he was declared missing.

(NAN)