A member of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said the Nigerian government should be held accountable should he be attacked or killed.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Adegboruwa said that following the submission of their reports, he has been attacked and threatened by government sponsored agents especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment,” he said.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.”

This is following an attack on one of the leading witnesses of the Lekki incident on October 20, 2020 who had appeared before the panel.

He made the statement one week after threatening to publish the full report of the panel of inquiry should the government fail to.

The panel had submitted its reports on the Lekki shooting incident and police brutality cases to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Read full statement below:

NIGERIANS SHOULD HOLD GOVERNMENT RESPONSIBLE IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ME

Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.

Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serous machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.

God bless Nigeria.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

22/11/2021.