Nigerian multibillionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has been invited by Save the Children to join the prestigious group of its Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria, the organisation said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Save the Children’s Vice Presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children, through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions, and philanthropy.

Save the Children works in 117 countries around the world in both humanitarian and development settings. The organisation works in partnership with philanthropists, governments, the United Nations, and other NGOs in pursuit of its global mandate to support children and their families in crisis and to ensure children can learn, survive and enjoy a protective environment so that they can reach their full potential in life.

Mr Otedola’s addition to the Vice Presidents group is a testament to his long-standing support of the organization. Since 2019, Mr Femi Otedola has supported Save the Children’s programmes on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition and on advocating for access to quality education for Nigerian children, impacting over 6000 children in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Katsina.

In November 2019, Mr Otedola hosted a Gala in Abuja where he made a personal donation of 5 billion Naira.

Save the Children has been working in Nigeria since 2001 and is currently present in 13 states of the federation. It was one of the first organisations that responded to the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, reaching 1.2 million people since the start of its response. Since then, Save the Children has been providing food assistance and protection services to more than 320,000 internally displaced children and families on a regular basis.

Mr Otedola’s global influence and rich experience of the African continent will advance Save the Children’s efforts in building sustainable partnerships with stakeholders across Africa to create more impact for children on the continent.

