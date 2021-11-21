The Nasarawa Police Command said it foiled an attempt to abduct Umar Nasiru-Black, Nasarawa-South Zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to journalists on Sunday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the police received a distress call on November 20 at about 8: 30 p.m. that six unidentified gunmen had invaded Mr Nasiru-Black’s residence, located at Bukan kwato area of Lafia, and were attempting to kidnap him.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately mobilised police patrol teams to the scene.

“The abduction was foiled due to the prompt intervention of the team mobilised by the commissioner and members of the community,” the PPRO said in the statement.

Mr Nansel said in the bid to escape, the hoodlums hit Mr Nasiru-Black with a stick on his forehead.

He said that they also shot one of the victim’s neighbours on the right leg before they narrowly escaped into the nearby bush.

The spokesperson added that the PDP chieftain, along with his neighbour who was shot, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, noting that they were in stable condition.

He, however, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.

He called on the public to always inform security agencies of suspicious activities in their areas, for a prompt response.

(NAN).