President Joe Biden of the United States Friday temporarily transferred presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a letter addressed to the President pro tempore, Patrick Leahy, Mr Biden said he will be transferring the powers and duties of his office to Ms Harris as he will be undergoing a routine medical procedure.

“Today I will undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation. In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the brief period of the procedure and recovery.”

“In accordance with the provisions of section 3 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, I hereby transmit to you my written declaration that I am able to discharge the powers and duties of the Office of the President of the United States and that I am resuming those powers and duties,” the letter read.

Ms Harris who is the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president broke yet another barrier when she temporarily stepped into the acting role.

According to a CNN report, “Harris worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anaesthesia.”