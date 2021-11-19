President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with some Igbo leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reported that First Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi, led the delegation of Igbo leaders to the meeting.

Some of the Igbo leaders who attended the meeting included the founder and President of Vision of Africa, Sunday Onuoha, a former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Tagbo Amaechi and Goddy Uwazurike.

Mr Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, also attended the meeting.

NAN reported that the agenda of the meeting, which lasted for not less than one hour, was not disclosed to reporters.

Participants at the meeting did not speak to the press on the outcome of their engagement with the president.

NAN, however, gathered from a source that the meeting might have discussed some national issues, including security and socio-economic developments in the South-east region of the country.

The Biafra agitation, championed by IPOB, has led to several killings and destruction in the South-east.

There have been calls by several Nigerians for the federal government to release the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is standing trial in Abuja over alleged treason, as a step towards achieving a political solution for the crisis in the region.

