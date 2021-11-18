Panic gripped residents of Gbodofon area in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on Thursday, when unknown gunmen invaded Oranmiyan House, the venue of the meeting of a faction of the All Progressives Congress, The Osun Progressives (TOP).

The faction of the party is said to be loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state.

There has been a running political battle between the TOP group and a faction of the party loyal to the governor.

Trouble started at Oranmiyan House, the venue of the weekly meeting of the factional group , when gunmen, suspected to be political thugs, suddenly invaded the venue, shooting continuously in the air.

Party faithful scampered for safety when the gunmen reportedly appeared at the meeting point in a black Sienna bus and headed towards Ogo-Oluwa, after about five minutes of shooting.

Speaking, the Chairman of TOP, Adebiyi Adelowo, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to wade into the crisis to avoid unnecessary attacks going forward.

The factional chairman insisted that the governor should be questioned, saying his group and cabinet members are responsible for the attack.

“Last week, we did a statement where we noted that members of the Governor’s cabinet were planning to assassinate the leadership of TOP. This that just happened had justified our claim.

“As I speak, I am with the Commissioner of Police, trying to incident our report and we are also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to interfere and question the Governor on this issue.

“The Ileri group, which is loyal to the Governor are behind this attack. We have the video of those who came to attack us and we shall report and remain law-abiding.”

My principal is not a violent man – Chief Press Secretary

‘Playing out a script’

In his reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, dispelled any allegation against Governor Gboyega Oyetola, adding that his principal is not a violent man.

Mr Omipidan added that the group was only playing out a pre-planned script, claiming that intelligence has it that one of the attackers met the secretary of the group recently.

“We want the concerned security agencies in the state to watch Adebiyi closely, as he appears to be up to something sinister.

“I have intelligence report that Abdulrasaq Salinsile, the former APC Secretary in the State, met with one of those that were alleged to have carried out today’s attack. I want to believe they are acting out a script already prepared by them.”

The CPS, however, called on Mr Aregbesola to disown the TOP group chairman to prevent being rubbished.

“My principal is not a violent man and will never support any violence in whatever form. I strongly urge our former governor and current Interior minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to disown Adebiyi before he rubbishes his good office.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the police in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, told PREMIUM TIMES that she was yet to get details of the incident.