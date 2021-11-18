The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a Screening Appeals Panel to examine the complaints arising from the screening of aspirants for the governorship election in Ekiti State.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu on Wednesday in Abuja.

The governorship election holds on 18 June, 2022.

Mr Akobundu listed members of the Screening Appeal Committee to include Okwesilieze Nwodo as Chairman, Tanimu Turaki as Secretary, and Zainab Maina as well as Dakas Shan as members.

Other members include Taofeek Arapaja, Emmanuel Bovoa, Dan Orbih, Ali Odefa, Aminu Abdullahi, Adado Yusuff, Mobolaji Lamuye, Gladys Okoro and Hauwa Gana.

Mr Akobundu said the appeal committee would sit on Tuesday, at the National Working Committee (NWC) hall, PDP national secretariat, Abuja, at 10 a.m.

Sale of forms for Osun

The PDP also said it would begin sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Osun State Governorship Election, from 22 November and to close on 10 December.

Mr Akobundu also stated this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the state governorship election for July 16, 2022.

Mr Akobundu said under the revised timetable for activities leading to the primary election as approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), the last day for submission of forms had been fixed for 17 December

The statement said “Screening of Aspirants is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the National Secretariat, while appeals on screening have been slated for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

“Ward congresses to elect 3-man ad hoc delegates have been fixed for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 to Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

“Local government congress for election of one national delegate and one person living with disability per local government has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Mr Akobundu added that publication of delegates’ list had also been scheduled for 5 March, 2022.

He added that the party’s governorship primary for the election would be Monday, 7 March, 2022.

“Appeals on the governorship primary will be taken on Thursday March 10, 2022,” he added.

Mr Akobundu advised all “stakeholders, intending aspirants, leaders and members of PDP in Osun state to note and be guided accordingly.”

