Dinidari Africa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on women’s rights and political participation, is working with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to end Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on inter-agency collaboration on SGBV in Abuja, the executive director of Dinidari Africa, Ndi Kato, noted an increase in SBGV cases across the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Kato blamed the rise on prevailing cultural norms, poor awareness of the framework for reportage of crime, and shortcomings in the justice framework.

“Despite the high incidences of SGBV in Nigeria and the associated impacts on victims, SGBV victims in Nigeria have a low reportage and help-seeking behaviour. Only 32 per cent of women who have been victims of violence sought help, and help was mainly sought from the victims own families,” she said.

“This is a result of prevailing cultural norms that discourage reportage of SGBV, poor awareness of the framework for reportage of crime, and shortcomings in the justice framework. Also, informal means of seeking help (through family and community heads) dampen the SGBV response outlook in Nigeria.”

While appreciating the support of the Commonwealth Foundation and the NHRC, she called for improved collaboration among key government and non-governmental organisations towards ending violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Representing the executive secretary of NHRC, Harry Obey, Director, Women and Children Department at the commission, said NHRC had launched the ‘Unsub Platform’ which links victims to the nearest responders; toll-free lines among other interventions.

The workshop is part of a series of activities under the partnership between Dinidari Africa Foundation and the Commonwealth Foundation tagged: “The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Collaboration, Advocacy, Awareness, and Protection Project(The CAAP Project).”

The CAAP Project is an eight-month intervention to improve inter-agency collaboration in tackling SGBV in Nigeria while improving the awareness of women and girls on SGBV mitigation and response in Nigeria.