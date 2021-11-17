The remains of Sani Dangote, the vice president of the Dangote Group and brother of Aliko Dangote, were on Wednesday laid to rest in the family’s private cemetery in Kano.

Mr Dangote died in the United States on Sunday after a protracted illness. He was 61.

The remains were lowered to earth at Alhassan Dantata family cemetery in Koki quarters (Sarari) of Kano metropolis.

The sombre ceremony was completed at the palace of the Emir of Kano after the funeral prayers led by Sani Zarahdeen, the Chief Imam of Kano State.

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, the deceased’s elder brother, Mr Dangote, Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, were some of the political and business dignitaries at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and senators Ali Ndume and Abdullahi Adamu.

Others dignitaries were Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; former governors of Nasarawa, Adamawa and Borno states – Tanko Almakura, Jibrilla Bindow and Kashim Shettima, respectively.

The deceased

Relatively less known than his billionaire brother, Mr Dangote had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.

He sat on the boards of several companies including Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Agro Sacks and Dangote Refinery, Petrochemical and Fertiliser company.

He was better known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages.

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

Sani Dangote was a member of several Chambers of Commerce and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.