Former Zamfara senator, Kabiru Marafa, has described as empty, the threat by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel him from the party.

He said being expelled from the party will only aggravate the problem and will herald the beginning of the agitation.

The former lawmaker had on Sunday questioned the legitimacy of Mala Buni, to oversee the affairs of the party while serving as the executive governor of Yobe State.

He vowed to challenge the legality of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party in court.

The committee was constituted in 2020 after the controversial exit of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and Mr Buni was made its chairman.

“Mai Mala Buni’s CECPC is an illegal committee. It cannot conduct anything. We are going to challenge him on that in court and I don’t care what anyone will say. Buni looked for my trouble and I will give him ten times of that.

“…And whatever he did from the time he was appointed to this time will be questioned. We have one APC. Remove this man so that he doesn’t bring everybody down. I am on a salvage mission,” he said on Sunday.

And in its reaction, the APC threatened to expel Mr Marafa and his supporters for alleged insubordination and indiscipline.

Mr Marafa was asked to submit to party supremacy and internal dispute resolution structures adequately provided for by the APC Constitution.

Anything outside this amounts to insubordination and indiscipline and the APC constitution is very clear on this, the CECPC said in a statement.

Expulsion threat empty

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Marafa said he would not be silenced by the threat of the caretaker committee.

While he insisted that the committee is illegal and alien to the constitution of the party, he said rather than the expulsion threat, the committee or the chairman should respond to issues he raised.

The former senator referred to Section 17(4) of the party’s constitution which provides that “no officer in any organ of the party shall hold executive position office in government concurrently.”

He said Section 13.3(iv) which was relied upon to create the illegal body called CECPC talked about the power of NEC to create committees.

“APC is a political party, not a committee, committees are created to serve a specific function not to usurp the powers of the entire legal entity. The function of the Mai Mala committee is to plan a convention just as its name implies, Mai Mala is the chairman of the APC convention planning committee and not APC itself.

“Mai Mala should choose between Yobe and APC The combination of the two is no longer tenable. We will show him the way out dishonourably. We would not allow the party we contributed immensely to develop to be destroyed by over-ambitious self-centred and enemies of the party, and the country,” he said.

The internal crisis currently rocking the party suggests that the polarisation of the Zamfara State chapter of the party may be far from over.