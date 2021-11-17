The police in Ebonyi State have urged members of the public to volunteer any useful information on a missing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Ms Odah, a superintendent of police, said the male corps member, Victor Omah, 24, was declared missing on November 11.

The missing corps member is serving with the Agency for Mass Literacy, Abakaliki.

He hails from Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The police spokesperson said Mr Omah’s roommate, Ujah Innocent, reported that the missing corps member left their lodge at the National Association of Catholic Church Corps Members Family House around 6 p.m. on November 9 to an unknown destination and has not returned to date.

She said the police have disseminated the information to police formations within Ebonyi.

“The command is intensifying efforts to trace the missing person. He is dark in complexion, 5 feet tall, speaks Igala dialect and English language fluently, and has no tribal mark.

“All efforts made to trace the victim as of the time of this publication has proved abortive,” Ms Odah said.

The police asked members of the public to report any information about the missing corps member to the NYSC or the nearest police station.

(NAN)