Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, on Tuesday visited Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, in his palace to seek for royal prayers for himself and troops in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Irabor is in Benin on an operational visit to the 2 and C Divisions.

Mr Irabor, a general, in his remarks during the visit, told the Oba that he was in the palace to pay reverence to the throne as well as to seek royal prayers and blessings for himself and troops.

He told the Oba that he had earlier visited troops within the Niger Delta region engaged in various operations to secure lives and property in the region.

He added that this was with a view to commending and encouraging the troops, as well as ensure that all threats within their areas of responsibilities were addressed.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were involved in ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property of Nigerians as well as the nation’s assets.

He therefore called on residents of the state to continue to support the troops so that the society would be secured for all.

Ewuare II, in his response, commended Mr Irabor on the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency since his assumption of office.

He noted that the nation had been fighting social vices and crimes long before now, but added that what was regrettable was the upsurge in recent times.

He said all Nigerians must join hands to pray for the Armed Forces because they were in the forefront of the battle.

The traditional ruler also commended the conduct of the military during the November 6 Anambra governorship election, as well as their efforts in keeping Nigeria united.

He urged them to remain loyal to the nation and keep protecting and uniting the country.

Earlier, Mr Irabor paid a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

He told the governor that his visit was to commend and encourage the troops in the zone to root out criminals.

He noted that the Niger Delta region held the nation’s oil well, and it was therefore necessary to ensure that the operational orders were carried out according to the rules of engagement of the Armed Forces.

While appreciating the people of Edo for their support to the Armed Forces, he appealed to the public to always avail the troops with information that would help them to “root out criminals from the zone”.

Mr Obaseki, in his remarks, commended the sacrifices by security personnel in the state.

He noted that though the government had enjoyed cordial relationships with the military, the state still had security challenges.

He appealed for support from the military to checkmate criminals in the state, especially in forests across the state.

(NAN)