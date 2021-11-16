An unknown commercial bus driver in Ebonyi State on Tuesday bit off part of the right index finger of a member of the state taskforce team.

The driver, it was gathered, ‘swallowed’ the finger he chopped off ”and escaped with his vehicle”.

The victim has been identified as Iboko Kenneth.

The incident occurred at Onuebonyi junction in Abakaliki metropolis when the state Ministry of Capital City Development and its task force were on an enforcement duty.

The taskforce officials were out on the road to ensure no illegal park operated within the capital city, after transport companies relocated to a new park, known as Akubaraoha Central Park, provided by the state government.

On getting to the Onuebonyi junction, some drivers were seen ‘loading’ passengers.

The taskforce official, Mr Kenneth, attempted to arrest one of the defiant drivers, but the driver grabbed one of his fingers and bit it off.

The victim was rushed to the emergency unit of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, described the incident as terrible and barbaric.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that a driver can attack a law officer to the point of chopping off his finger. This is terrible, unexpected and it is barbaric.

“I want to plead with the motorists not to pull our legs because the taskforce are not weak and we do our job within the confines of the law.”

Mr Nwebonyi said the incident would be investigated and action taken to prevent such from happening again.