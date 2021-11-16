The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed N25.5 million as fees to be paid by its members running for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

It also announced 22 January and 5 March 2022 as dates for its governorship primaries in the states.

The party on Sunday announced that it would begin the sale of its forms for the governorship elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 18 June for the election in Ekiti State and 16 July for Osun State.

The ruling APC, in a follow-up statement by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday, approved the timetable and schedule of political activities for both states.

Just like the just concluded Anambra governorship election where the party came f third, the party fixed its Expression of Interest Form for N2.5 million and the Nomination Form for N20 million bringing the total to N22.5 million for both Ekiti and Osun.

Of the total fees, the party also gave a 50 per cent reduction to female and physically-challenged aspirants interested in the position.

“The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5 million. However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

On the schedule of activities, the APC slated 11 January and 18 February as the deadline for the submission of forms while the screening of aspirants will take place in three and four days after for Ekiti and Osun governorship race.

For Ekiti, publication of claims, objections, and screening appeal will take place on 17 and 19 January while 25 and 28 February have been fixed for Osun.