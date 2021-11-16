Two explosions in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, have left two persons dead and several cars ablaze, NTV Uganda reports.

NTV Uganda said “scores” had been injured and there had been two blasts – one very close to parliament and one near the central police station. Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

An NTV Uganda reporter said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

“First responders included Red Cross personnel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary Avenue,” the station said on Twitter.

A Ugandan military spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, told Reuters that there had been “multiple” blasts and “multiple” casualties but declined to give further details.

Derby Awio, a resident of Kampala, also confirmed the development to TheCable on Tuesday morning. “We are not safe in Kampala,” Awio said.

According to NTV, 27 persons including police officers have been admitted owing to injuries sustained.

The police are set to speak with the media on the situation of things in the country.

More details soon…