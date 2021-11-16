The Abuja branch of Cubana club, Hustle and Bustle, has been shut down indefinitely following the death of a clubber.

An unidentified client of the club owned by a socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, was reportedly electrocuted on Sunday.

In a bid to mourn the deceased, the management of the club, on Monday issued a memo, announcing the suspension of its activities till further notice.

The memo was shared by Mr Iyiegbu on his Instagram page as condolences from followers slide in.

“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client.

“We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it. Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathise with the family on this unbearable loss.

“Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm,” the memo read.

Before the unfortunate incident, PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Iyiegbu’s detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Anambra-born was interrogated by operatives of the commission for days at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, for alleged money laundering and tax fraud before his release.

The socialite kept the Nigeria social media space abuzz for days following the flamboyant burial ceremony of his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Anambra State in July.

As a result of this, the town hosted different high profile celebrities like never before and thereby ingraining the influence and affluence of the Cubana brothers.