The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has assured Nigerians that there is enough kerosene to supply the country till 2022.

Yakubu Suleiman, national public relation officer of IPMAN, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

The IPMAN spokesperson also dismissed speculations that there is a scarcity of kerosene in the country.

Mr Suleiman urged citizens to desist from panicking over the perceived scarcity, adding that the product availability in the country is sufficient for supply.

“Do not panic as there is enough product on ground that can last till next year,” he said.

He also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for exercising discretion over the deregulation of the oil industry.

Mr Suleiman called on Nigerians to redirect their attention to liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the government is creating an enabling environment in the gas sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria said that at fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kerosene sold for N350 per litre.

The black markets, however, sold theirs between N420 naira and N450.