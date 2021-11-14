The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has disowned fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila, made this known in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Mr Sumaila, who said FCT-IRS was not currently recruiting, cautioned the general public to be careful not to fall victims of those unscrupulous elements.

” The attention of the Management of Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has been drawn to fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

” We are calling on the general public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters, who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned savings.

” The fake employment letters did not emanate from the FCT-IRS, therefore, anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her own peril.

“Meanwhile, we have beamed our search light on the nefarious activities of these bad elements with a view to bringing them to book,” he said. (NAN)