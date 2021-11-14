The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has disowned fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila, made this known in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja.
Mr Sumaila, who said FCT-IRS was not currently recruiting, cautioned the general public to be careful not to fall victims of those unscrupulous elements.
” The attention of the Management of Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has been drawn to fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
” We are calling on the general public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters, who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned savings.
” The fake employment letters did not emanate from the FCT-IRS, therefore, anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her own peril.
“Meanwhile, we have beamed our search light on the nefarious activities of these bad elements with a view to bringing them to book,” he said. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION