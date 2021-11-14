President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of a brigadier-general, Dzarma Zirkusu, and three soldiers who paid ”the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists in the Northeast zone of the country”.
The president, who expressed his feelings in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, in Abuja, noted that the soldiers lost their lives in a very rare display of gallantry as they tried to help their compatriots against terrorists.
He said: “Nigeria has lost brave soldiers. I salute their courage. May their souls Rest In Peace. Gen. Zirkusu leaves us sad and devastated.
”The soldier in him will remain immortal.”
The president urged the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, to accept his heartfelt condolences and that of the nation, and conveyed same to the families of those martyred.
“I pray to the Almighty to give you and the bereaved families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the president added.
(NAN)
