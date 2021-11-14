The police in Ogun State have arrested a citizen of Benin Republic and one other suspect for allegedly being in possession of a human head.

This is contained in a statement released on Sunday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson.

Mr Oyeyemi said the two suspects, Anagonou Kamelan, 44, and Monday Karezu, 32, were arrested on November 3, at a herbalist’s house where they intended to use the human head.

Mr Oyeyemi said police operatives received information that some men were going to a herbalist’s house to use a human head for a money-making ritual.

“Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist house was situated and laid ambush there.”

The police said about two hours after laying an ambush, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were arrested.

“On interrogation, Monday Karezu, a national of Benin Republic informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale papa. This made the policemen to follow him to the place only to discover that he was lying.

“Further investigation revealed that Monday Karezu is a resident of Sabo area of Abeokuta, and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house,” the statement reads.

The police further said they “discovered that the suspect had one time killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose but did not succeed.

“He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money-making ritual but failed.

“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen, a Togolese, who informed him that he knows an herbalist who can do original money making ritual for him with human head, hence, he exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist house where they were apprehended before delivering it,” the statement reads

The statement said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has directed an investigation into the past activities of the suspects with the view to charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.