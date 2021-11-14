The Benue Police Command said gunmen attacked and killed four mourners and injured one at Imande Abur village, Mbategh ward of Logo Local Government Area of the State.
This is contained in a press statement on Sunday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.
According to the statement, three gunmen attacked the mourners on Saturday at a wake “and shot sporadically at mourners who were assembled at a funeral ceremony.”
“Police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but the suspects took to their heels on sighting the police.
“Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.”
ALSO READ: Unknown gunmen kill retired Air Force officer in Kaduna – Police
The Command further commiserated with families of the victims and assured that justice would definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of the suspects.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION