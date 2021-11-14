The Benue Police Command said gunmen attacked and killed four mourners and injured one at Imande Abur village, Mbategh ward of Logo Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a press statement on Sunday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, three gunmen attacked the mourners on Saturday at a wake “and shot sporadically at mourners who were assembled at a funeral ceremony.”

“Police teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but the suspects took to their heels on sighting the police.

“Five persons sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.”

The Command further commiserated with families of the victims and assured that justice would definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of the suspects.

(NAN)