The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) outlook, released on Saturday in Abuja, has predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere over the Northern from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

“Except southern parts of Adamawa, southern Kaduna and Taraba state where isolated thunderstorm are expected during the afternoon and evening hours, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine should prevail over the North central states during the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over some southern states like Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours,“ it said.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

NiMet envisaged sunny atmosphere over the Northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

The agency forecast cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central states in the morning hours.

“However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorm over parts of Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland and the coastal cities of the South during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Lagos, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ogun, Ebonyi, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Rivers states,“ it said.

The agency predicted sunny skies over the Northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central states throughout the forecast period with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast the inland and the coastal cities of the South to be predominantly cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

It further forecast thunderstorms over Bayelsa, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Delta, Anambra, Abia, Cross River and Rivers states during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)