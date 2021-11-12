Four members from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday joined eight of their colleagues from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in boycotting the plenary session of the Plateau State House of Assembly presided over by new Speaker Yakubu Sanda.

The lawmakers’ action was a protest against the removal of Nuhu Abok as Speaker in controversial circumstances last month.

Mr Sanda, who called the first plenary since his election two weeks ago, arrived at the assembly complex alongside 11 APC members at 11: 40 a.m. and entered the chamber at 12:12 p.m.

Prominent among the APC absentees is the house deputy majority leader, Philip Dasun.

The 23-member Assembly has been polarised by the controversial impeachment of Mr Abok, with four of the 16 APC members breaking ranks with their party caucus in the Assembly.

Mr Abok was removed on Thursday, October 28, when six APC lawmakers sneaked into the Assembly chambers at dawn amidst tight security.

They declared that they had impeached the Speaker and elected Mr Sanda, the member representing Pengana state constituency of Bassa Local Government Area, in his place.

They accused Mr Abok of financial mismanagement and despotic leadership, claiming that the change had the endorsement of 16 lawmakers.

However, a PDP lawmaker representing Jos south constituency, Fom Gwotson, debunked the claims, saying all the PDP members and four others from the APC were standing behind Mr Abok.

The stalemate has since continued with the security agents offering protection to the new speaker and the lawmakers supporting him.