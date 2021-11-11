The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adressed the challenges that affected the Anambra governorship election before the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the group, Auwal Rafsanjani, made the call in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

He listed the challenges to include the malfunction of the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), insecurity and vote buying.

He also urged the security agencies to investigate and charge to court all operatives who allegedly engaged in the violation of human rights and gross misconduct during the election.

The just concluded Anambra governorship election experienced several cases of the malfunction of the BVAS in many polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Mr Rafsanjani called for the improvement of election equipment, especially the BVAS, which was believed to have made the entire election process slow.

On security, the TMG chairman said the election experienced a low voter turnout as a result of the pre-election season, which witnessed a series of violence that marred campaign rallies of the various parties in parts of the state.

He described the situation as a bad omen for Nigeria’s democracy, adding that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also had an effect on the voters’ turnout.

“The stand of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the strong presence of security operatives had an effect on how voters came out to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Mr Rafsanjani called on the government to stand up to the challenges of insecurity in the country, so that the 2023 election will not witness voters’ apathy, as it were in Anambra.

Mr Rafsanjani also lamented vote buying which reportedly characterised the poll, saying voters were selling their votes for as low as N2 000.

“Voters were seen selling their votes for as low as N2,000. In some cases, the security operatives looked away while vote buying was going on at some polling units ” he said.

He commended residents of Ebenebe Community, Awka North, particularly women for publicly resisting vote buying in their polling unit, urging other Nigerians to emulate the sterling example demonstrated by them.

He also appealed to the government and leadership of security agencies to make sure that the allowances of security personnel are duly paid before elections, to prevent them from compromising their responsibilities on election days.

The Vice-Chair of the TMG, Miriam Menkiti, lamented the poor functioning of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation Machine (BVAM) and Card Readers of INEC.

“It is shocking that despite the consistent statement by INEC that the card readers were all set for the elections, we still witnessed a high rate of poor connection of the BVAM in various parts of the state.

“TMG appeals to INEC to live up to the task of providing smooth elections for Nigerians in the 2023 general elections which will be cumbersome and overstretch the electoral empire,” she said.