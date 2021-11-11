A Kano Chief Magistrate’s Court presided over by Hauwa Minjibir has remanded a lawyer, Hashim Hussein, in prison for allegedly abusing the state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Tahar Adam.

The lawyer was initially arraigned after he released a series of audio recordings in which he faulted the state government for prosecuting a controversial cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara.

The cleric, Mr Kabara, was charged by the government in July for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad and incitement.

Mr Hussein, who was a defence counsel, argued that the cleric never blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad.

Angered by the lawyer’s comments, the Chief Imam of Kantin Kwari Juma’at Mosque, Albakari Mika’il, dragged Mr Hashim to court for allegedly defaming his character and that of the commissioner in a viral video clip.

In the video clip, Mr Hashim allegedly described the commissioner, Mr Adam, as “wicked” and a “silent killer”.

When he was arraigned before the magistrate on October 3, Mr Hussein pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him.

Following the intervention of his colleagues, who trooped to the court in solidarity with him, Mr Hashim was granted bail on the condition that he would not release any new recording related to the matter.

However, after the bail, the lawyer released another video, boasting that he was “untouchable” and “invincible”.

He also said in the new video clip that Mr Adam should not have been entrusted with public responsibility and appointed as commissioner in the state.

At the resumption of the trial on Tuesday, counsel to the complainant, Lamido Sorondinki, prayed the court to revoke the bail, alleging that the defendant had breached the conditions.

The magistrate granted the prayer of the counsel of the plaintiff by sending the defendant to the Kurmawa Correctional Centre.

The case was then adjourned to November 30.