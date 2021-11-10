The National Assembly approved the Electoral Amendment Bill “to retrieve power back to the people”, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, the House Chairman on Public Petition said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Channels TV’s morning programme, Sunrise Daily, Mr Nkem-Abonta said the clash of interests among lawmakers made it difficult to handle the legislation.

“A lot of lobbying and horse-trading trailed the bill and it was very difficult, people had different interests and people tried to put personal interests into the laws they were writing,” said Mr Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Ukwa East-West).

“You don’t write a law for today, you write a law that would transcend the totality of years, the law is not for a particular person or a particular group of persons, so all that played in the electoral law.”

The Senate on Tuesday approved the conference committee report of the bill. The upper chamber and the House of Representatives had passed different versions of the bill last July, with some of the provisions generating controversies.

While Clause 62 of the amended bill empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of transmission of election results, Clause 87 mandated political parties to hold only direct primaries for aspirants seeking elective positions.

Mr Nkem-Abonta said the bill would serve Nigeria’s future if properly practised.

“I would authoritatively say that this law would serve us in the future but no law is perfect, even God’s law is not perfect. But we now have something that if practised we would be better than where we are coming,” he said.

He recollected that the ruling party had in the past employed the direct election process, which brought President Muhammadu Buhari into power.

“In the past, most parties used delegate elections, APC also used direct primaries. I don’t just know why some people are now crying that they don’t want it again. I think Buhari came into power through direct primaries, and the governors didn’t complain they all supported that. They went to Lagos and did what they did.

“I think that some people are clamouring to repeat such again, While some say they don’t want that, but in the totality of it, ordinarily parties are meant to look at whichever way.

“And the House also deemed it fit to retrieve power back to the people, to restore power back to the people to do what they call inclusive participation where people would directly decide whom they want. It would be cumbersome though. For every method you want to take will have advantages and disadvantages, we deem it fit to try another thing that people will feel they are part of the process.”

