The management of Arik Air has suspended one of its staff caught by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) asking for bribe at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International, Lagos, pending further investigations.

Ola Adebanji, Manager, PR/Communications at Arik Air, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

NAN reports that FAAN, on Tuesday, apprehended the staffer while soliciting bribe from a passenger at the airport in Lagos.

Consequently, the On Duty Card of the staff was withdrawn by FAAN and handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as a deterrent to other ”bad eggs in the airport.”

Mr Adebanji said: “While the management conducts its own internal investigation, we wish to reassure FAAN of our cooperation on this matter if further investigation is required.

“We are fully in support of what FAAN is doing to rid our airports of this menace of corruption.

‘Incessant extortion’

According to FAAN, the staffer was soliciting bribe from a passenger at the general aviation terminal of the airport.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mrs Yakubu said that this called for concern at an emergency FAAN management meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation.

She said that the on-duty card of the erring staff was withdrawn immediately, and she was handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as a deterrent to others in the airport.

According to her, “recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi-level strategies to curb the menace.”

Mrs Yakubu said the managing director, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu; director of the Authority, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole; Airport Managers and Airport Chiefs of Security were in attendance.

She said the meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation’s airports would be permanently denied access to working at the airports.

“Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.’’

Mrs Yakubu said that Mr Yadudu further directed the airport managers to ensure that all personnel at the airports are properly sensitised on the new development as there will be no sacred cows.

(NAN)