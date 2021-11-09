Nomthi, the wife of Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

Late Nomthi, a South African, died at the age of 47.

Mr Odukoya announced her death in a post on his official Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Nomthi “battled cancer for the better part of two years”.

“With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya,” he wrote.

“She battled cancer for the better part of two years. She stood on the word of God, and she fought.”

“She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life. I loved her with all my heart but who am I to fight the will of God.”

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”

Taiwo and Nomthi who wedded in January 2010, are senior pastors of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, a Pentecostal church in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mr Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo, was a popular televangelist who died in the ill-fated Sosoliso crash on December 10, 2005.