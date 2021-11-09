The Senate has charged the Inspector-General of Police IGP), Usman Alkali, to investigate the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Tordue Salem, an Abuja-based journalist.

This followed the adoption of a point of order by Orker-Jev Emmanuel Yisa (Benue- North), during Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Citing order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Mr Yisa noted that Mr Salem, before his disappearance, was a journalist with the Vanguard newspaper covering the House of Representatives.

“On October 13 between 8-9pm, Salem went missing and all phone contact with him ceased,” he said.

He said that efforts by his family, friends and colleagues to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

He, however, expressed optimism that the intervention of the Senate might persuade the police to get to the root of the matter.

Also, the House of Representatives has urged all security agencies in the country to investigate and find Mr Salem.

The resolution was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of an Urgent Motion of Public Importance raised by Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) at the plenary on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr Elumelu had mentioned that Mr Tordue reported for work on the fateful day and was last seen in Garki District before his sudden disappearance.

The lawmaker said his disappearance was immediately reported to the security agencies after all efforts by family and friends to find him proved abortive.

“In spite of official efforts by the leadership of the house to galvanise the security agencies to resolve his disappearance, there has been no headway.

“This sudden disappearance is an extension of the deteriorating insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the security operatives.

“If necessary measures are not put in place to curtail the indiscriminate disappearances of innocent Nigerians living in Abuja, the FCT would soon become a breeding ground for kidnapers and bandits, hence the need for urgent investigation,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that he was moved by emotions to sponsor the motion when the daughter of the missing journalist cried out on his birthday when she could not call her dad as usual.

The House resolved and mandated committees on National Intelligence, Police and Interior Ministry, to interface with the service chiefs so as to find the missing journalist.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated the committee to interface with the service chiefs and report back to the house within two weeks for legislative further actions.

Mr Salem, who reports the House of Representatives for Vanguard newspaper, has been missing since October 13.

Mr Gbajabiamila, had on November 1, asked the security agencies to ensure the safe return of the missing journalist.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, also expressed sadness over the disappearance of Mr Salem, saying “I am deeply pained that this unfortunate reality is confronting all of us today.”

The Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists recently held a peaceful protest aimed at ensuring the return of the journalist.

(NAN)