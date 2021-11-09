The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, to appear before the committee of the whole on the worsening insecurity in the territory.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu,) on Tuesday.

Citing order 8 rule 4 of the House, Mr Okechukwu called for an urgent need to arrest the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

In his motion, he said Abuja has never been this unsafe, noting that the insecurity is due to “influx of bandits and other criminals, lack of modern security infrastructure in the city centre and the satellite towns, and non-maintenance of available ones, including CCTV installations and as little as streetlights.”

He questioned the city management capacity of the FCT under the leadership of the FCT Minister.

The lawmaker also faulted the indiscriminate allocation of lands without corresponding increment in infrastructure and questioned the waste management process of the city.

“The House is worried about the worsening poor waste management practice in the FCT, including dearth and poor maintenance of waste treatment plants, despite Minister of State, FCT’s claim of N8 billion annual expenditure on waste management in the FCT,” he said.

Speaking on the motion, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), said the House Committee on FCT already created four sub-committees to investigate the matter.

He noted that the committee should be allowed to finish the investigation and report back to the House.

While ruling on the matter, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, said the committee and the Committee of the Whole can work side by side.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, the “ayes” had it.

The FCT has witnessed spike in the rate of insecurity. Last week, gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the University of Abuja in Giri Area of Gwagwalada Area Council and abducted six persons, including a professor.

The victims were subsequently rescued by the security agencies. Although, the University authority claimed that no ransom was paid.

Also, a journalist with Vanguard newspaper, Tordue Salem, has been missing for over a month.