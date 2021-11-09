The Kaduna State Government has appointed chiefs for Chikun, Fadan Ayu and Kudaru Chiefdoms, signifying the first set of appointments since the new Traditional Institution Law was passed in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The new law specifies rotation amongst ruling houses as the succession pattern, except where there is a sole ruling house.

According to the statement, Ishaku Yari has been appointed as Esu Chikun, while Ibrahim Halidu is the Chief of Fadan Ayu and Yakubu Sauri is now Chief of Kudaru.

It pointed out that the appointments ‘’follow the vacancies created by the demise of their Highnesses Danjuma Barde (Esu Chikun), Yahaya Mamuda (Chief of Fadan Ayu) and Ishaku Sabo Damina (Chief of Kudaru).’’

It added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai congratulated the new chiefs on their appointments and wished them peaceful and successful reigns.

‘’The Ministry of Local Government Affairs will communicate the dates for the formal installations of the new traditional rulers,’’ the statement added.

(NAN)