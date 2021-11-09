The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has approved the N148 billion proposed for the Force in the 2022 budget, without scrutiny.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, a rear admiral, had appeared before the committee on Monday to defend the budget of the Navy.

Following his presentation, the Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) unilateral adopted the presentation without allowing the members of the committee to ask questions.

Contrary to the normal practice, where members ask questions on the performance of the current budget and the proposed estimates, Mr Gagdi did not allow questions.

“At the risk of political misinterpretation, the committee knows what you are talking about because we have gone round the country to see the challenges — you have done well. Any agency that has not done well, we would not be scared to say it, even if you go out there and give a different picture of what we are saying.

“It is the resolve of this committee to accept what you have proposed and equally make a case for you to ensure sufficient funding for the Nigerian Navy.”

Earlier, Mr Gagdi had said in the opening speech that several projects of the Navy are being constructed at a slow pace.

Despite this, the committee did not check the budget of the Force.

While presenting the budget, Mr Gambo said the Navy is facing several challenges including “inadequate jetties, inadequate arms and ammunition and obsolete logistics support facilities and shortage of barracks.”

He noted that the Navy had proposed N220 billion for capital projects but the ministry of finance, budget and national planning slashed the budget to N25.8 billion. While N108.1 billion and N14.5 billion were proposed for personnel and overhead cost respectively.

The Nigerian Navy is not the only member of the armed forces to have complained about allocation. The Nigerian Army had also complained of the slashing of its budget.

Also, the navy is projecting internally generated revenue of N232.9 million in the coming year.

Following the approval, the committee adjourned sine die.