A delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has visited the Ikeja Secretariat of the “Lagos4Lagos Movement”, an aggrieved group within the Lagos APC, lobbying the group to move to the main opposition party.

Kazeem Bakare, the spokesperson for the aggrieved APC group, in a statement on Monday, said the visit was in continuation of the PDP’s consultation with ‘prominent players to’ across Nigeria following the success of its recently held national convention.

Mr Bakare said the delegation was led by Raymond Dokpesi, a PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) member and Chairman of Daar Communications Plc.

The spokesperson said that Mr Dokpesi extended an invitation to the leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, (popularly known as Jandor), to join the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Bakare quoted Mr Dokpesi as acknowledging the years of hard work of Lagos4lagos Movement in Lagos State.

According to him, Mr Dokpesi noted that no political party will ignore the “Jandor” as a brand that was garnered over the years.

Mr Bakare quoted Mr Dokpesi as saying that the time has come for the desired change in Lagos State.

In his response, Mr Adediran reportedly appreciated the delegation for believing in the ‘can do ability’ of the movement.

The spokesperson said that Mr Adediran told the delegation that his group would take a critical look at their invitation, inform all Lagos4lagos structures across the 245 wards in the state and revert accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the division in Lagos APC took a new turn when several aggrieved groups within the party conducted parallel congresses during the ruling party’s ward, local government and state congresses.

(NAN)