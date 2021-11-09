The Police have arrested two men, Adamu Mohammad and Bukar Audu, for allegedly cutting off each other’s wrists during a fight at Garin Alkali community, Dapchi Local Government Area of Yobe State.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the police in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, on Monday in Damaturu.

Mr Abdulkarim said the suspects, both aged 25, were believed to be members of criminal gangs in the area.

“The suspects were arrested after information reached the police at about 20:30 p.m. today, that they fought each other with cutlass and sticks, which turned out to be bloody.

“As a result, both suspects’ palms of the wrist of the left hands were chopped off.

“The reason for the fight is yet to be known because both suspects are unconscious and admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Nguru for medical treatment,” he said.

The police spokesperson said investigation was ongoing on the incident, adding that the police had adopted proactive measures to rid the area of miscreants.

(NAN)