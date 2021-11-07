The ongoing collation of results of the governorship election in Anambra State has been to resolve the discrepancies in the result from Orumba North Local Government Area.

Though the results from most of the 21 local governments were characterised by irregularities -which were soon resolved – the result from Orumba North appears to be taking more time than the others to resolve and thus holding up the announcement of the final result for the state.

Florence Obi, the returning officer of the state after a brief recess over the contentious result from the Orumba North election, selected a team which held a closed-door meeting with the aim of resolving the irregularities in the result from the local government.

John Edoh, from the University of Calabar, was selected to lead the team of election officials which is made of up of agents of the contesting political parties.

The state returning officer said the team she selected will go into the indoor meeting for 30 mins to cross-check whether the results were mutilated as well as other irregularities before taking a final verdict.

The collation officer from a unit in Orumba North, Michael Otu, caused an argument during his presentation of the result from his unit when he claimed he was forced to sign the results from the LGA. He said results from the LGA were mutilated and he was made to sign it under duress. Mr Otu called for the cancellation of the election from his unit.

But the local government electoral officer, Comfort Omoruyi, and some party agents dismissed his claim causing an argument.

Although all the returning officers from the 21 local governments in the state had presented, there were no results from Ihiala LGA. The collation Officer said election did not hold there.

Also, there are several incidents of irregularities and discrepancies in the results already announced raising concerns that the election may be declared inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has already won in 17 of the 21 LGAs to secure the majority of the votes cast in the governorship election.

One local government was won by the PDP candidate (Valentine Ozigbo) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government.

While Mr Soludo leads his closest challenger, Mr Ozigbo, with over 45,000 votes, Ihiala local government alone has over 148,000 registered voters.

INEC is still reviewing the situation in Ihiala and has not taken a position.