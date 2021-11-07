The commissioner of police in Anambra State, Echeng Echeng, has commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Echeng told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday that he was impressed by the overall peace in the state during the election.

“It is on record that we have witnessed one of the most peaceful elections in recent times in the country. I can beat my chest on that,” he said.

He said there were no security breaches during the election.

“The election was peaceful, and we had no incident of violence, ballot snatching or fighting in any polling unit in the state,” he said.

Mr Echeng thanked security agencies in the state and said the seamless collaboration among them was the main reason for the peace experienced during the election.

“We synergised with sister security agencies and made sure it was incident-free, we held meetings over a long period of time preparing for the election and it paid off,” he said.

The police boss said the peaceful conduct of the election had proven that Anambra was one of the most peaceful states in the country.

” Prior to the election, I have been telling people that Anambra is one of the most peaceful states in the country and the peaceful conduct of the election has proven that,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that there were some hitches during the election due to the malfunctioning of some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gadgets.

“Wherever you have hitches during the election, it was not based on security problem, rather it was based on problems associated with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) equipment.

“I think we deserve commendation,” he said